Millport man dies in crash on Tabernacle Road in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Millport man is killed in an early morning crash in Pickens County, Ala.

35-year-old Trent Graham died at the scene of the accident on Tabernacle Road.

The crash happened just before seven this morning.

Coroner Chad Harless said Graham’s vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the accident.

