Ministry bringing change to Amory credits CREATE foundation for advice, counsel

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A ministry in Monroe County is making a difference, one person at a time.

Whenever she can, Raven Sanders visits the offices of Change Amory.

The ministry opened its doors in 2014 as a way to help clients of the Amory Food Pantry with other necessities, such as rent and utilities.

Two years ago, Sanders moved to Amory.

She was trying to improve her circumstances, working toward an associate’s degree, and Change Amory was there to meet some needs.

“I’ve always tried to do things on my own, but when I met these ladies they were like Superwomen, they helped me from spiritual side, as far as encouragement for myself,” said Sanders.

When Change Amory started, it was part of the Gilmore Foundation. But that organization closed its doors and the small ministry, with no paid staff, needed help getting its nonprofit status so Sister Mary Fellerhoff contacted the CREATE Foundation for help and advice.

“After less than an hour of meeting they said, you can be a special project, and we said, what does that mean. They become our money manager and the agreement is that you do pursue your own 501 c 3, that was the agreement. We wouldn’t have been able to survive without the help of CREATE,” said Sister Fellerhoff.

Change Amory now has its own 501(c)(3) tax exempt status.

Sister Fellerhoff said the ministry learned a lot from its partnership with CREATE and now is even better prepared to help those who need a hand up.

Change Amory holds interviews once a week with people who may need assistance