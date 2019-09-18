Ministry brings new life into former armory in Monroe County

NJETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A building that was used for years to train soldiers is now being used to help men overcome battles with drug and alcohol addictions.

Every day, bible studies take place in a room where soldiers used to plan strategy.

In a room where National Guard members used to eat, residents of “Broken Lives Ministry” have lunch.

“God put the pieces together, I’m just so thankful to be a part of it,” said Gary Dawson, who is a pastor at Broken Lives Ministry, which began six years ago, in a much smaller facility in the Skyline Community.

The Christ-centered ministry helps men find freedom from addictions. Pastor Dawson knows where they are coming from, and he knows there is hope.

“I was a pharmacist, by trade, graduated Ole Miss in 1980, had a healthy pharmacy career, but when I turned 40, whatever reason I started experimenting with some of the drugs, became a drug addict, eventually lost my license, stayed out there for 16 years till the Lord Jesus delivered me,” said Pastor Dawson.

Men live on site, learning life skills, and also work at area businesses. Broken Lives Ministry was in desperate need of a bigger space, and former National Guard Armory in Nettleton was available.

The old Nettleton Armory fit the needs perfectly for Broken Lives Ministry. One room used to be a firing range, now it’s the dormitory, housing more than 70 men every evening.

“It’s well built, these guys don’t come in here for singing too loud in the choir. And it’s just excellent, everything is high quality, it’s a National Guard Armory, it’s like a bunker,” Dawson said.

Broken Lives Ministry has served more than 3,000 men so far, and the larger building will help them better serve those who want hope and healing from addiction.

Broken Lives Ministry will use its Skyline facilities as transitional housing. There are also plans to have a ministry helping women who want to break patterns of addiction.