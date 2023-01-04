Misdemeanor case was dismissed against MHP Trooper Steven Jones

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – The case against a Mississippi Highway Patrolman was dismissed in Tuscaloosa.

Early last month, Steven Jones turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa Police Department because of a warrant for third-degree domestic violence, which is a misdemeanor.

WCBI learned there was some type of hearing before the set February 6 court date and filed a public records request.

Today, court documents from the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court showed that the case against Jones was dismissed on December 31.

WCBI has also confirmed Jones is back at work for MHP. He is assigned to Troop G in Lowndes County.

