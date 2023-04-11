Miss. Governor signs bill to lower license plate price for disabled veterans

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Disabled veterans in Mississippi will soon have cheaper license plates.

Veterans must have a 100% permanent service-connected disability or at least 70% nonpermanent service-connected disability.

The Veterans’ Administration or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sets those percentages.

For those who qualify, you can purchase two vehicle license plates for $1 each.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill Tuesday making the change.

The legislation takes effect on July 1.

