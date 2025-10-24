Miss. Governor speaks out on cosmetology and barbering licenses

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Licenses are still on hold for aspiring barbers and cosmetologists.

The temporary rules for the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering expired on Tuesday, October 21.

The agency has not had an official board since April 2024.

On Wednesday, WCBI caught up with Governor Tate Reeves to ask him about when a board could be in place.

He said appointed five of the six members needed for the board last year, but it was never confirmed by the senate.

“For whatever reason the Mississippi State senate chose not to confirm those five members. And so, I think you will have to direct your question to Lieutenant Governor Hosemann or to the state senate. I can’t make recess appointments, and so it will not happen, unless something changes … until the legislative gets back in session in January,” said Reeves.

Reeves said he will appoint board members when it is legally allowed.

If Reeves makes any new appointments before the legislature meets, he said the Attorney General told him the members would not be protected legally.

