It’s summertime, and what better way to celebrate AND stay cool than with mixing a cold classic with some fresh fruit! Here’s a recipe for Miss Jean’s Peach Apricot Delight which takes the best of both; fresh peaches and homemade ice cream!
Ingredients:
1 large can – evaporated milk
1.5 cups sugar
6 oz apricot nectar
2-3 ripe peaches, mashed fine
1/2 pint half & half
Milk – as needed
Ice – as needed
Salt – as needed
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients (except milk) in large bowl
2. Chill mixture overnight in fridge.
3. Follow your ice cream mixer instructions. You’ll want to add about 3-4 cups of milk to this mixture, or if you double all the ingredients 6-7 cups works great.
4. Serve fresh after mixing.
Alternative Ideas:
– Use vanilla extract instead of fruit
– Mash up your favorite fruits to mix in like strawberries
– Use lemon juice to make a tangy yet delicious lemonade
– Mix in chocolate powder or syrup for some perfect chocolate ice cream
– Use chocolate milk instead of white milk
