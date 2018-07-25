It’s summertime, and what better way to celebrate AND stay cool than with mixing a cold classic with some fresh fruit! Here’s a recipe for Miss Jean’s Peach Apricot Delight which takes the best of both; fresh peaches and homemade ice cream!

Ingredients:

1 large can – evaporated milk

1.5 cups sugar

6 oz apricot nectar

2-3 ripe peaches, mashed fine

1/2 pint half & half

Milk – as needed

Ice – as needed

Salt – as needed

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients (except milk) in large bowl

2. Chill mixture overnight in fridge.

3. Follow your ice cream mixer instructions. You’ll want to add about 3-4 cups of milk to this mixture, or if you double all the ingredients 6-7 cups works great.

4. Serve fresh after mixing.

Alternative Ideas:

– Use vanilla extract instead of fruit

– Mash up your favorite fruits to mix in like strawberries

– Use lemon juice to make a tangy yet delicious lemonade

– Mix in chocolate powder or syrup for some perfect chocolate ice cream

– Use chocolate milk instead of white milk