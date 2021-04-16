MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The mother of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy who was struck by a car and killed while manning a safety checkpoint last summer is honoring her son’s memory by helping others.

https://youtu.be/JwQxY3tT1_U

- Advertisement -

Dylan Pickle’s dream was to be a police officer.

“For Christmases, as long as I can remember, that’s all he asked for, was police stuff,” said Dylan’s mother, Debi Pearson.

He realized that dream early last year when he was hired as a deputy by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. He was so driven by his dream, that Dylan put himself through the police academy before he was hired.

Tragically, Dylan, whose badge number was M 17, was killed while working a safety checkpoint. Pearson wanted to do something to honor her son’s memory, so she set up a memorial scholarship fund and she has been busy raising money.

“I did giveaways, like Easter baskets, and I did my first was an M 17 basket, it was filled with everything Dylan liked, everything police, and blue line,” Pearson said.

Pearson is now busy organizing the “Miss M 17 Pageant.” All proceeds from the pageant will go to the scholarship fund, which will pay the recipient’s way through the police academy.

“As long as, male or female, as long as they are as passionate about it as Dylan was and will see it through, that’s all I’m asking,” she said.

Miss M 17 pageant entry forms can be picked up at Robin’s Unique Boutique, where Debi Pearson works. It has all the information for contestants, but there is one category that won’t be listed, it’s a new addition, the Spirit of M 17 Award.

“It’s for the contestant that does the most community service, taking cookies to the police station, fire department, nursing home, helping at a food bank, all I ask is you take a picture of what you’re doing and post it on our M 17 page, because once again, Dylan was all about helping others,” Pearson said.

So far there’s about $,6500 in the Dylan Pickle Memorial Scholarship Fund. Pearson wants to send one cadet to the police academy each year.

The Miss M 18 pageant is set for June 12th at the East Amory Community Center. For more information, go to the Miss M 17 Pageant Facebook page at; www.facebook.com/groups/894226917991174