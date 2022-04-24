Miss M 17 Pageant raises money for future police officers

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – A beauty pageant that raises money to send a future law enforcement officer to the police academy has wrapped up.

All of the money raised will send someone to police academy through the Deputy Dylan Pickle Memorial Scholarship. Deputy Pickle was killed when he was struck by a car while manning a safety checkpoint in Monroe County in July of 2020.

Dylan’s mother, Debi Pearson, wanted to do something to honor her son’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer, and also help someone else achieve theirs.

“The support and love I’ve been given since day one has been phenomenal. Not surprising, because Dylan was so loved, but I can’t think of any better way to take my tragedy and heartache and turn it into something good to honor him in a way like this,” Pearson said.

Emcees for the event are current and former beauty pageant winners, who all want to do their part to support those behind the badge.

” I really think it’s important for me to be here, I support law enforcement and I think as a society we should come together to support law enforcement,” said McKenzie Cole, Miss Mississippi Teen USA.

” I’m here because Ms Debi has always been like family to me and it’s a big , made a big impact on my heart how strong she is and how she’s keeping Dylan’s memory alive, today is a great day,” said Kaylee Brooke McCollum, Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2018.

” It’s important to support law enforcement, they are the backbone of the country, they lay their lives on their line for us every day and it’s so important to support the next generation of law enforcement officials,” said Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA.

The next recipient of the scholarship will be named in the fall, helping to keep the memory and legacy of Deputy Dylan Pickle alive. A deputy who is gone too soon, but who will never be forgotten.

For a complete list of winners go to the Miss M-17 Pageant’s Facebook Page.