Miss Mississippi Makes Her Return To The Magnolia State

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There was a long line inside Market 105 restaurant in Booneville Saturday morning awaiting the arrival of their hometown girl, the newly crowned Miss Mississippi, Aysa Branch.

She was overwhelmed by the reception as she signed authographs for her friends.

“It’s really incredible to have so many people here that love and support me in this entire journey. And to be able to be here with them and spend time with them and actually catch up, it’s just been awesome. The amount of people that were here when I first walked in today, it was so unexpected, and I’m so thrilled that I have this amount of support,” said Miss Mississippi Aysa Branch.

Her mother says this is always what her daughter wanted.

“It’s an awesome experience. It’s just surreal to see her making her dreams come true. When she was in first grade, she said, ‘Mom I want to be Miss Mississippi and Miss America’ so it’s thrilling to see her fulfill her dream,” said mother Kristal Branch.

Booneville is very proud of it’s hometown daughter.

“We’re so proud of her. She’s a beautiful talented young lady. It’s amazing. We’ve got beautiful young ladies and talented young ladies everywhere. And it’s wonderful to have one represent the city of Booneville,” said Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley.

“We’re looking forward to cheering her on in Atlantic City. And we will be there and we’re going to try our best to have as many people from Booneville and Prentiss County and surrounding areas there to support her,” said Lisa Stevens.

And Miss Mississippi wants to use her title to call attention to an important issue, Empowering Children of Incarcerated Parents.

“Aysa’s father has been incarcerated for half of her life. When she was ten years old he became incarcerated and our life changed drastically because of that.”

“It was emensely tough. It was one of the toughest things I’ve ever been through but I’ve used it to shape me into the person that I am today instead of allowing the circumstances to define me.”

Even though she hails from Booneville Branch won the Miss Tupelo Pageant to get her ticket to Vicksburg.

She made an appearance at the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“It’s obviously very exciting. We worked very hard with her as well as with our other girls hoping for this day to come. And for it to come for us only three years into being the director is pretty exciting. She’s an incredible representative for us not only from our local pageant but for our state as well,” said Director of Miss Tupelo Dale Hathron.

Branch hopes to break the long drought since 1986 when a Miss Mississippi last wore the crown of Miss America.

“I am hoping that I can be the fifth Miss Mississippi to become Miss America. It’s been a dream of mine. I’m going to do everything in my power to make it a reality. And so I’m here. I take constructive criticism. I will improve upon everything that I possibly can and represent our state to the best of my ability,” said Aysa Branch.