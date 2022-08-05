Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2023 uses platform to encourage others

Hannah Perrigin is from Columbus and has platform is "Defined By Me," encouraging people to overcome obstacles

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A 24-year-old woman from Columbus is proof that adversity can be overcome and conquered, with faith and hard work.

When Hannah Perrigin went into the interview portion for the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant, she walked into the room with a Bible verse on her shoe.

“Psalm 46;5, and it says, “If God is within Her she will not fail, that is something I cling to in pageants, it’s a roller coaster of emotions,” Perrigin said.

Hannah represented Lowndes County in the pageant, held in July. She is from Columbus, where she overcame many obstacles in life, that led to her platform, “Defined By Me.”

“My mom raised me as a single parent, the strongest woman I know, she stepped away from a situation that if she hadn’t I don’t think I would be the person I am now, we grew up depending on government assistance, low income family, my father was absent from my life, I overcome the odds, definitely,” she said.

Hannah says the biggest milestone so far in her life, happened when she graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2020, a first generation college student.

“I want every child, adult who are perhaps in valleys of their life to know that if I can overcome what I have, so can they. Defined By Me works with at risk youth and adults, those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction, homelessness and foster teens in North Mississippi,” Perrigin said.

Hannah says the biggest challenge she faced during the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant, was picking a talent, for the talent portion of the competition. She was involved in dance, as a child, so she danced a jazz number for the judges.

As Miss Volunteer Mississippi, Hannah also works with the Highway Patrol to promote the agency’s DRIVE campaign. DRIVE stands for Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education. The goal is to reduce teen driving fatalities throughout the state. She will speak to teenagers about the importance of safe driving.

Hannah also looks forward to telling others about the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant, which promotes and encourages volunteerism.

“I want everyone to meet to know what Miss Mississippi Volunteer is, who is she is and what she stands for and why they would want their daughters to compete in this system,” she said.

Hannah says she looks forward to meeting many people across the state, promoting the MHP’s DRIVE campaign, encouraging people though her platform, “Defined By Me” and other events promoting the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Organization. She will represent Mississippi in the national Miss Volunteer America Pageant next June in Jackson, Tennessee.

Hannah won more than $40,000 t in cash and in kind scholarships. She plans to pursue a Master of Science in Food and Nutrition and eventually open her own fitness coaching business.

To find out how to get Hannah to come to speak at your school or organization, email msvolcontact@gmail.com