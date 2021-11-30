Mississippi seeing slight increase in number of people hospitalized with COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi is seeing a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID.

The state department of health is reporting 201 people hospitalized with the virus.

That is the highest number since October 31st.

58 patients are in I.C.U. with COVID.

In all, more than 514,000 people in Mississippi have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Over 10,000 in the state have died.

Right now, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Lee, Union, and Itawamba counties are seeing the most new cases, per capita, in the viewing area.