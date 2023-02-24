Miss. Spelling Bee contestants will meet on MUW campus to compete

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The top spellers in the state will battle for the big prize next weekend in Columbus – a trip to the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

For the second straight year, the Mississippi Spelling Bee will be held on the MUW Campus. This is a video from last year’s bee.

40 spellers from counties across the state will compete Saturday, March 4.

The contestants will arrive in Columbus next Friday for some fun activities and tours of the Mississippi School For Mathematics and Science.

Bee director Lois Kappler said the students have been preparing for weeks to compete on the state level.

“They’ve been working very hard in their classrooms, then at the school level. They won their district bees then went on to their county competition and now on to the state competition. And the best part of the whole program – it grew so big this year that we get to send our top two spellers to the national bee hosted by Scripps,” said Kappler.

This year the bee is open to the public. It will be in the Nissan Auditorium on the MUW campus.

The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. The program will begin at 9:30.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter