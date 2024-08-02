Miss Teen Mississippi, Addie Carver, wins Miss Teen USA

LOS ANGELES (WCBI) – You saw her here on WCBI. Now, Addie Carver is the new Miss Teen USA.

The 17-year-old from Brookhaven won the title in Los Angeles last night.

Addie said she took a personal tragedy, the loss of her father, and used that to inspire other people to find joy in their lives.

For Addie, that’s dance. She is the founder of Dance to Empower and focuses on dance education and awareness.

The pageant aired on The CW Network.

Addie is a junior in high school.

The Miss USA pageant will air Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m. on The CW Network.

Miss Mississippi Kaylee Brooke McCollum of Amory is competing for the Miss USA title.

