Missing 12-year-old found at truck stop in Vaiden

VAIDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A 12-year-child was rescued from a truck stop just off of I-55 in Vaiden.

Carroll County deputies and FBI Agents responded to a tip and searched vehicles at the 35/55 Truck Stop.

The North Carolina girl was discovered by a deputy in the cab of an 18-wheeler at

the truck stop. She was abducted on September 29th.

The driver, 35-year-old, Randy Donovan Taylor of Columbus, South Carolina was taken

into custody and booked into Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.

Taylor is facing a multitude of charges including federal, state and local in the

abduction and victimization of this child.

In Carroll County, he is facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Lustful Touching.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said this is a good example of how quickly a sexual

predator can target, locate, abduct and victimize a child

He urged parents to keep a close eye on their child’s social media.

