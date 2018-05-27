Missing Camper Found In Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man, who went missing from a campground in Chickasaw County, has been found safe, after not returning from a horse ride.

EMA Director Linda Griffin says 20-year old Jesse Burrow went missing from a campground in Houston, on County Road 52, around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Burrow was riding horses with a group from the campground, left the group, and the horse later returned to the camp without Burrow.

Griffin says the rider was reported missing around 9:30 Saturday night.

Fellow campers found Burrow walking on a trail about 6:30 Sunday morning.

Griffin says many agencies helped with the overnight search; including Chickasaw County EMA, the sheriff’s department, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

A search and rescue team out of Monroe County was on the way to assist when Burrow was located.