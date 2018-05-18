Missing Columbus man found safe

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe.

Fred Grissett, 73, was found in Tuscaloosa unharmed. Police believe he drove himself there after leaving the Columbus Belk’s parking lot between 8:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Mr. Grissett’s wife was in the store while he was in the car. When she came back, the car and Mr. Grissett were gone.

Tuscaloosa police found Mr. Grissett and alerted Columbus police.

At last check, the family has been notified and is on the way to pick up Mr. Grissett.