Missing Gordo boy found safely in Georgia

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A boy that was allegedly taken by a family member is found safe in Georgia.

Four-year-old Khilan Bell was found safe in Forest Park, Georgia about 10:30 this morning.

Gordo Police Chief Johnny Stevenson tells WCBI a suspect is in custody.

On Thursday, investigators said Bell and a non-custodial relative could be on the way to Georgia.

Stevenson did not release that person’s name, what relation they are to the child, and what possible charges they could face.

He was not sure when the extradition process would begin.