MACON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Macon Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Malachi Lindsey left home around 3 pm on Tuesday, November 3rd.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans with holes in the front of them, white tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.

If you have seen Malachi or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Macon Police Department at 662-726-5838 or call 911.