Missing man from Clay County found dead at Waverly Waters

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s going to take some time to find out what happened to a man found dead in a Clay County lake.

And the Sheriff is asking anyone with information on the case to give his office a call.

Timothy Dawayne Gillespie was found in a lake at Waverly Waters on Tuesday afternoon, January 21.

The Noxubee County man had been missing since on Saturday, January 18.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said when the search began they didn’t get much to go on from witnesses they talked to.

However, others came in Tuesday with more details that helped them focus their search.

The Sheriff is not speculating on the circumstances surrounding Gillespie’s death at this point.

His investigators are waiting on results from the crime lab.

“As of right now, there’s nothing really, just, really big staring us in the face about any type of a crime. Until we get all the facts, get the autopsy, we’re not going to be able to make a determination,” said Scott.

Sheriff Scott said if anyone has information about this case they should call his office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

