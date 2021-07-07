CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Missing retirement benefits forced the Chickasaw County coroner to resign from his position.

Michael Fowler served a ten-year career as a sheriff’s deputy and the county coroner.

Fowlers says he retired from the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department in March and was told he could receive his retirement benefits even if he continued his position as coroner.

That was not the case.

After realizing his retirement benefits were not being received, Fowler says he was misinformed about his retirement status.

Fowler had to fully resign before accessing any benefits.

However, Fowler can take another county position in six months if he chooses.