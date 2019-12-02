Missing Starkville man found safe

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing Starkville man has been found and is safe as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, according to a spokesman with Starkville Police Department.

Kelvin Parker, 57, had been last seen Friday morning leaving an apartment on Carver Drive. He was driving in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra.

Parker’s family and the Starkville Police Department were concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information on Parker’s location is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.