Missing teen investigation leads to arrest of man and his mother

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing teenager investigation led to the arrest of a man and his mother in Lowndes County.

23-year-old Elijah Trout and his mother, 52-year-old Roberta Hutchinson, are both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Trout is also charged with statutory rape.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the family of a 15-year-old reported her missing and Columbus police went to Trout’s home to look for her.

Hawkins told WCBI that the son and mother denied the child was there.

Deputies went back to the home a little later and found the girl there.

Hawkins said detectives learned Trout and the teen had sex and more charges were added.

The investigation is continuing.

