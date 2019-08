ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCBI)- Two missing teens from Lee County are found in St. Louis.

Haley Patterson, 14, and Mason McGillvary, 15, were located Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The Geo Tracker they were driving in was also found by law enforcement in Missouri.

Lee County deputies first released they were missing on August 14th.

The teens were last seen in the Mooreville and Pontotoc area before traveling north.

No word on when the they will be returned to Mississippi.