Missing two-month-old returned home, officials search for suspect

GENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)—A two-month-old who was missing was returned home early Saturday morning, Dec. 21.

A’Marion Nason was left on the doorstep of his mother’s home in a plastic box wrapped in a red blanket, wearing a ziploc bag for a diaper.

Grenada County Sheriff’s Office and MedStat EMS were on the scene shortly after.

Anthony Mitchell is wanted for Domestic Violence, and will most likely be facing more charges after this morning’s discovery.

If you have any information call the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 227-2877.

