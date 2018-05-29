TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans are being made for a celebration this summer marking the anniversary of a ministry that works to get churches together across racial and denominational lines.

The steering committee for the Tupelo-Lee County Chapter of “Mission Mississippi” is meeting to organize the service that will mark 25 years for the ministry.

“Mission Mississippi” was formed in 1993 as a way to build relationships across racial lines so members can work together to positively impact their communities.

The Tupelo-Lee County Chapter has been going strong for decades and organizers of the upcoming celebration service say it’s important to strive for unity, regardless of differences on certain issues.

“When we do come together we come together and try our best to solve problems and make things better for ourselves and also others,” said Bishop Clarence Parks, who is on the Mission Mission Steering Committee.

“Mission Mississippi gives that opportunity to find someone that maybe looks different than you, but loves Christ in a mighty way and when you pray together it helps you grow and helps the whole Christian community be a witness,” said Dr. Ed Holliday, also a member of the steering committee.

The 25th anniversary celebration for Mission Mississippi is set for July 29th at Tupelo’s Harrisburg Baptist Church at 6 p.m.