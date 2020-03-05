Mississippi Action for Progress holds town hall in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area parents are learning more about their local Head Start.

Mississippi Action for Progress held a town hall Thursday morning in Winona.

MAP operates in six counties, including Choctaw, Webster, Montgomery, Attala, Holmes and Carroll Counties.

Parents and community members were invited to share ideas and ask questions.

Health and nutrition services, along with program options and education were discussed.

“One of the major goals of our town hall meetings is to gain the community’s trust, so that they will understand we are here to stay. We are part of the community and we want to make sure that we all work together collaboratively to serve the children and families,” said Peggy Johnson, with MAP.

MAP recently reopened its Attala County location.