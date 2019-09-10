Mississippi AP High School Football Polls (9/10/19)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The latest Mississippi high school football polls from the week of September 10th, 2019.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (13) (3-0) 130 1

2. Pearl (3-0) 117 2

3. Brandon (2-1) 89 3

4. Lafayette (3-0) 84 5

5. West Point (2-1) 71 6

6. South Panola (3-0) 61 7

7. Petal (3-0) 39 9

8. Louisville (2-1) 33 8

9. Starkville (1-2) 30 4

10. Oxford (2-1) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Picayune 11, Columbia 10, Oak Grove 9, South Pike 7, West Jones 5, Taylorsville 2, Greenwood 1, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Smithville (13) (3-0) 130 1

2. Noxapater (2-1) 93 2

3. Nanih Waiya (1-2) 89 4

4. Simmons (1-2) 82 5

5. Lumberton (1-2) 67 3

Others receiving votes: TCPS 38, West Lowndes 13, West Bolivar 8.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Taylorsville (13) (3-0) 130 1

2. Philadelphia (2-1) 114 3

3. Bay Springs (3-0) 96 4

4. Charleston (2-1) 79 2

5. Scott Central (2-1) 73 5

Others receiving votes: East Webster 12, North Side 9, Calhoun City 7.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Columbia (11) (3-0) 124 1

2. Seminary (3-0) 110 2

3. Noxubee County (3-0) 97 3

4. Houston (1) (3-0) 83 5

(tie) Water Valley (1) (2-0) 83 4

Others receiving votes: Winona 16, Booneville 7.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Louisville (11) (2-1) 119 1

2. South Pike (1) (3-0) 114 3

3. Greenwood (3-0) 100 5

4. Corinth (1-1) 90 4

5. Poplarville (1-2) 50 2

Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 18, Leake Central 10, Clarksdale 7, West Lauderdale 6, McComb 6.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lafayette (10) (3-0) 126 1

2. West Point (3) (2-1) 117 2

3. Picayune (3-0) 105 3

4. West Jones (3-0) 94 4

5. Laurel (2-1) 36 5

Others receiving votes: Wayne County 24, Canton 6, Natchez 6, Provine 6. <

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (13) (3-0) 130 1

2. Pearl (3-0) 116 2

3. Brandon (2-1) 104 3

4. South Panola (3-0) 76 5

5. Starkville (1-2) 32 4

Others receiving votes: Petal 31, Oak Grove 13, Oxford 6, Gulfport 6, Tupelo 6.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (11) (4-0) 128 1

2. Heritage Aca. (2) (4-0) 117 2

3. Jackson Prep (2-1) 100 3

4. St. Joseph, Greenville (3-0) 87 4

5. Pillow Aca. (3-0) 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 18, Adams Christian 8, Washington School 6, Parklane Aca. 6.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Greene County Herald, Leakesville; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; Enterprise-Journal, McComb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.