Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Nine

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The latest Mississippi AP high school football polls for week nine of the season.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (12) (8-0) 120 1

2. West Point (8-1) 105 2

3. Starkville (6-2) 95 3

4. Picayune (8-0) 77 5

5. South Panola (8-1) 64 6

6. Oxford (7-1) 56 7

7. Petal (7-1) 43 10

8. West Jones (8-0) 39 8

9. Pearl (6-2) 34 9

10. Brandon (6-3) 14 4

Others receiving votes: Lafayette 5, Corinth 4, West Marion 1, Greenwood 1, St. Joseph, Greenville 1, South Pike 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (12) (8-0) 120 1

2. Starkville (6-2) 108 3

3. South Panola (8-1) 87 4

4. Pearl (6-2) 54 5

5. Petal (6-1) 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Oxford 41, Brandon 24.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. West Point (10) (8-1) 118 1

2. Picayune (2) (8-0) 109 2

3. West Jones (8-0) 95 3

4. Laurel (7-1) 82 4

5. Lafayette (6-2) 76 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. South Pike (8) (9-0) 115 1

2. Greenwood (3) (9-0) 110 2

3. Corinth (1) (7-1) 94 3

4. Louisville (7-2) 85 4

5. Itawamba AHS (9-0) 76 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Columbia (11) (7-1) 119 1

2. West Marion (1) (8-0) 108 2

3. North Panola (6-1) 93 3

4. Magee (7-1) 55 4

5. Booneville (6-1) 41 NR

Others receiving votes: Senatobia 21, Winona 18, Noxubee County 12, Amory 7, Choctaw County 6.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Philadelphia (8) (8-1) 116 1

2. Taylorsville (4) (8-1) 112 T2

3. Bay Springs (7-1) 87 T2

4. Scott Central (6-2) 71 4

5. East Webster (7-1) 57 T5

Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 13, South Delta 12, North Side 12.<

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nanih Waiya (10) (7-2) 118 1

2. Noxapater (6-3) 100 3

3. Lumberton (1) (7-1) 98 4

4. Resurrection Catholic (1) (7-0) 53 NR

5. Smithville (6-2) 47 2

Others receiving votes: West Lowndes 46, Simmons 12, Biggersville 6.<

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Heritage Aca. (9) (9-0) 117 1

2. Jackson Prep (1) (7-1) 105 2

3. St. Joseph, Greenville (8-0) 96 3

4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (2) (7-2) 90 4

5. Pillow Aca. (6-2) 48 5

Others receiving votes: Starkville Aca. 6, Hartfield Academy 6, Adams Christian 6, Carroll Aca. 6.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; HubCitySpokes, Hattiesburg; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.<