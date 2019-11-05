Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Twelve

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The latest high school football polls voted on by the Mississippi Associated Press for week twelve.

Class Overall

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. Starkville (6)                  (9-2)   112 1

2. West Point (4)                  (10-1)  108 2

3. South Panola (1)                (10-1)  98  3

4. Picayune (1)                    (10-0)  80  4

5. Petal                           (9-1)   72  5

6. Oxford                          (9-1)   47  7

(tie) Madison Central              (8-2)   47  6

8. West Jones                      (10-0)  34  8

9. Greenwood                       (10-0)  19  9

10. South Pike                      (11-0)  18  10

Others receiving votes: North Side 8, Corinth 6, St. Joseph, Greenville 3, Lafayette 3, Columbia 2, Oak Grove 1, Heritage Aca. 1, Philadelphia 1.

Class 1A

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. Nanih Waiya (11)                (9-2)   110 1

2. Noxapater                       (9-2)   106 2

3. Biggersville                    (8-1)   85  5

4. Smithville                      (7-3)   50  4

5. Lumberton                       (8-3)   48  3

Others receiving votes: West Lowndes 43, West Bolivar (1) 29, Myrtle 9. <

Class 2A

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. Philadelphia (10)               (10-1)  118 1

2. Taylorsville (1)                (10-1)  108 2

3. Scott Central                   (8-2)   84  3

4. East Webster                    (9-1)   75  4

5. North Side (1)                  (9-0)   62  5

Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 20, Bay Springs 7, East Union 6. <

Class 3A

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. Columbia (12)                   (10-0)  120 1

2. West Marion                     (10-1)  107 2

3. Senatobia                       (8-2)   97  3

4. Booneville                      (8-2)   67  5

5. Magee                           (8-3)   36  4

Others receiving votes: Choctaw County 33, Yazoo County 13, Winona 7. <

Class 4A

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. South Pike (8)                  (11-0)  116 1

2. Greenwood (3)                   (10-0)  108 2

3. Corinth (1)                     (9-1)   94  3

4. Louisville                      (9-2)   83  4

5. Itawamba AHS                    (11-0)  79  5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. West Point (10)                 (10-1)  118 1

2. Picayune (2)                    (10-0)  109 2

3. West Jones                      (10-0)  97  3

4. Lafayette                       (9-1)   84  4

5. Laurel                          (8-2)   72  5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 6A

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. Starkville (11)                 (9-2)   119 1

2. South Panola (1)                (10-1)  108 2

3. Petal                           (9-1)   94  3

4. Oxford                          (9-1)   84  4

5. Madison Central                 (8-2)   75  5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class Private Schools

School                              W-L     Pts Prv

1. Heritage Aca. (11)              (11-0)  119 1

2. St. Joseph, Greenville          (10-0)  104 2

3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (1)      (10-2)  100 3

4. Jackson Prep                    (9-2)   84  4

5. Pillow Aca.                     (8-2)   73  5

Others receiving votes: None.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.

