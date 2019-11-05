Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Twelve

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The latest high school football polls voted on by the Mississippi Associated Press for week twelve.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Starkville (6) (9-2) 112 1

2. West Point (4) (10-1) 108 2

3. South Panola (1) (10-1) 98 3

4. Picayune (1) (10-0) 80 4

5. Petal (9-1) 72 5

6. Oxford (9-1) 47 7

(tie) Madison Central (8-2) 47 6

8. West Jones (10-0) 34 8

9. Greenwood (10-0) 19 9

10. South Pike (11-0) 18 10

Others receiving votes: North Side 8, Corinth 6, St. Joseph, Greenville 3, Lafayette 3, Columbia 2, Oak Grove 1, Heritage Aca. 1, Philadelphia 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nanih Waiya (11) (9-2) 110 1

2. Noxapater (9-2) 106 2

3. Biggersville (8-1) 85 5

4. Smithville (7-3) 50 4

5. Lumberton (8-3) 48 3

Others receiving votes: West Lowndes 43, West Bolivar (1) 29, Myrtle 9. <

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Philadelphia (10) (10-1) 118 1

2. Taylorsville (1) (10-1) 108 2

3. Scott Central (8-2) 84 3

4. East Webster (9-1) 75 4

5. North Side (1) (9-0) 62 5

Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 20, Bay Springs 7, East Union 6. <

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Columbia (12) (10-0) 120 1

2. West Marion (10-1) 107 2

3. Senatobia (8-2) 97 3

4. Booneville (8-2) 67 5

5. Magee (8-3) 36 4

Others receiving votes: Choctaw County 33, Yazoo County 13, Winona 7. <

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. South Pike (8) (11-0) 116 1

2. Greenwood (3) (10-0) 108 2

3. Corinth (1) (9-1) 94 3

4. Louisville (9-2) 83 4

5. Itawamba AHS (11-0) 79 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. West Point (10) (10-1) 118 1

2. Picayune (2) (10-0) 109 2

3. West Jones (10-0) 97 3

4. Lafayette (9-1) 84 4

5. Laurel (8-2) 72 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Starkville (11) (9-2) 119 1

2. South Panola (1) (10-1) 108 2

3. Petal (9-1) 94 3

4. Oxford (9-1) 84 4

5. Madison Central (8-2) 75 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Heritage Aca. (11) (11-0) 119 1

2. St. Joseph, Greenville (10-0) 104 2

3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (1) (10-2) 100 3

4. Jackson Prep (9-2) 84 4

5. Pillow Aca. (8-2) 73 5

Others receiving votes: None.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.