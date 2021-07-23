Mississippi Aquarium taking a field trip to North Mississippi

CLASS 2A | REGION 5
HEAD COACH: Robbie Bradford
Aug 20
South Lamar
Home
Aug 27
Phil Campbell
Away
Sept 3
Midfield
Home
Sept 10
Winston County
Away
Sept 17
OPEN
Sept 24
Berry Fayette
Home
Oct 1
Aliceville
Away
Oct 8
Addison
Home
Oct 15
Sulligent
Away
Oct 22
Cold Springs
Home
Oct 29
Hale...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626738375-c038785c48c3e8316aad046748118f4cccdf1069_fl9-720p.mp4
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI)- Aliceville's season ended in the 2A quarterfinals in 2020. The Yellow Jackets fell to Mars Hill Bible. They have new leadership...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1626706085-d18d590999a2c892303a248742b2773de363b6cc_fl9-720p.mp4
