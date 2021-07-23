Mississippi Aquarium taking a field trip to North Mississippi

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you haven’t made it to the gulf coast to visit the Mississippi Aquarium, it’s coming to you.

The “Aquarium in Motion Mobile Marine Van” will make several stops in our area next week.

Tuesday the van will be at the Lee County Library at 10 am and then make its way to the Aberdeen Parks and Rec at 4 pm.

The van will stop at the Starkville Public Library Wednesday at 10 am then the Columbus Lowndes Library at 1 pm.

The tour will feature live animals, including a snake and turtles.

Each event will be outdoors and open to the public.