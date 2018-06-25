Mississippi auditor to resign, run state veterans agency

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi state Auditor Stacey Pickering is resigning his statewide elected post to become head of the state’s Veterans Affairs Board.

Pickering, 49, says he accepted the new post Monday and will make the transition around July 15.

The Laurel Republican replaces former director Randy Reeves, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as undersecretary for memorial affairs in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017.

Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a replacement who will hold the post until after state elections in 2019.

A major in the Air National Guard, Pickering has repeatedly been deployed in his role as a chaplain. Pickering says he was approached about the veterans’ post about six weeks ago. Pickering says the new job helps align his National Guard role and his regular job.

