Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians utilizes land for casino in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Beginning next year, drivers traveling Highway 25 through Winston County are going to have a new and unique roadside stop.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is beginning construction of the Louisville Travel Plaza, but this isn’t just another truck stop.

As you make the drive down Highway 25 you may start seeing some new construction going on.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is developing property it has owned for decades into an attraction that they’re sure will stop traffic and help shift the local economy into high gear

Whether you need food or gas, or you’re just feeling lucky, a one-stop shop coming to Winston County may have you covered.

Work is beginning on the Louisville Travel Plaza.

Sure, it’s going to have gas pumps and a convenience store, but it’s also going to feature a 60-seat restaurant and a casino with a sports book area and 150 slot machines.

Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band Of Choctaw Indians says they want to duplicate the success they’ve had in Neshoba County with other properties, like the Silver Star Casino and Geyser Falls, and spread the wealth to their neighbors in Winston County.

“It’s great to see a lot of growth and it’s not only exciting for our community but also coming into the Winston County City of Louisville community as well,” said Chief Ben.

Chief Ben believes Louisville is well-situated to attract a wide customer base

“You got Mississippi state university with the population, not only residents with the city of Starkville but also the student population as well and to be able to have that traffic here that goes further up into the golden triangle area and so we are very grateful for that opportunity because we’ve seen from an economic development standpoint what growth has gone on in the golden triangle area and to be able to get closer to that and be partners here in this community as well,” said Chief Ben.

Louisville city leaders are excited by the possibilities too.

Mayor Will Hill says the city is committed to forging a stronger bond with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and other partners.

And Chief Ben is ready to see their land grow into something bigger.

“It’s been trusted property that we’ve had in the tribe’s ownership since the 1960’s so it’s not a new property and we’ve been taking care of the land and now we are able to utilize it in a different form and business,” said Chief Ben.

The Louisville Plaza is planned to open in the summer of 2024 and will provide around 100 jobs to the area.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter