Mississippi Chemical plant explodes in Yazoo City

fire

YAZOO CITY (FOX NEWS) -An explosion at a chemical plant in Mississippi caused an ammonia leak and forced nearby residents to evacuate.

According to FOX, the explosion happened at the CF Industries’ plant near Yazoo City, which includes an ammonia plant and four nitric acid plants.

Authorities said there have been no deaths or injuries reported at this time.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring the air quality to ensure public safety.

Officials said the plant is able to store about 48,000 tons of ammonia, but it is unclear at this time the exact amount that was at the facility when the explosion occurred.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.