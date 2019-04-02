Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue Visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tax season is still in full swing.

That’s what brought Mississippi Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson to town on Tuesday.

He was the guest speaker at the Columbus Rotary Club Meeting.

Taxes were the topic of discussion.

Frierson says taxpayers shouldn’t expect any delays on their state tax returns.

“If they properly file and if they get a letter from us saying they need to do certain things to identify themselves, they need to respond immediately, either online or call it into the office,” says Frierson.

The deadline to file taxes is April 15th.