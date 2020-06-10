All 15 colleges in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges have planned to resume traditional operations and classes for the upcoming fall semester.
COVID-19 caused classes at the schools to move online in mid-March.
Since then, each community college has created committees and established guidelines to safely restart traditional activities on campus.
Individual colleges will announce updated operational hours and procedures in the next couple week.s
The community colleges in the MACC are:
- Coahoma Community College
- Copiah-Lincoln Community College
- East Central Community College
- East Mississippi Community College
- Holmes Community College
- Hinds Community College
- Itawamba Community College
- Jones College
- Meridian Community College
- Mississippi Delta Community College
- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Northeast Mississippi Community College
- Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Pearl River Community College
- Southwest Mississippi Community College