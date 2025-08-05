Mississippi continues to battle STD rates across the state

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi continues to battle high STD rates, and health experts now call the state’s surge in congenital syphilis an epidemic.

The CDC ranks Mississippi 3rd in the nation for syphilis cases, 5th for gonorrhea, and 2nd for chlamydia.

Syphilis is especially alarming, with cases jumping 1,000% since 2016, posing serious risks to newborns.

Doctors say the rise stems from limited sex education and unprotected sex.

Health officials urge testing and treatment, noting syphilis is curable if caught early.

