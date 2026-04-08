Mississippi continues to cash in on lottery investments

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi is continuing to cash-in on its lottery investment.

Since the first ticket was sold in November of 2019, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation has surpassed $3 billion in sales.

In March alone, the State’s share was just over 10 million dollars.

So far this fiscal year, the Lottery Corporation has contributed more than $98,658,000 to the State Treasury.

The first $80 million in revenue each year goes into the state’s road and bridge fund. Any funds over that go into the Education Enhancement Fund. That means that the rest of the state’s share this year will be going to that fund.

Since it began in 2019, the Lottery Corporation has returned more than $790 million dollars to the state.

And, if you want to see how your lottery investment is paying off, you can watch the jackpot drawings here on WCBI at 10 pm.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.