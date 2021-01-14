Mississippi continues to see below 2,000 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sees new COVID-19 cases stay below 2,000 but the death toll continues to climb higher.

The department of health reports 1,948 new cases today and 41 deaths.

11 of those fatalities occurred in the WCBI viewing area.

Hospitalization numbers are dropping in the state but MSDH’s website shows 351 patients are still in ICU’s across Mississippi.

There are 60 open ICU beds in the state.

Tupelo has three of those beds but there is only one open ICU bed in the Golden Triangle.

Lee County is reporting the most new cases today with 63.

Lowndes has 49, Union has 42, Lafayette has 38, and Oktibbeha has 30.