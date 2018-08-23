Property tax deadline passed in Mississippi

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re a property owner in Mississippi, it’s time to pay up. The deadline to settle up for delinquent taxes is approaching.

“Any payment after February 1st is considered delinquent,” said local accountant Billy McNeel.

That’s the message to property owners in counties throughout the Magnolia State, and since we are well pass that date.

“In August we have what is called the land sale and if property taxes aren’t paid by Friday close of business, then the parcels will go through our land sale,” said Winston County Tax Assessor Darlene Bane.

Investors will make a bid on properties in the landsale, not to take away someone’s property but to gain interest.

“One and a half percent per-month interest makes 18% per year and that’s a great return on an investment, which is why investors bid,” said Bane.

Bane says there is a chance to get your property back but it’s going to cost you even more.

They have a period of two years that they can redeem that property, but by that time it’s not only the property taxes, but it’s also one and a half percent per month interest that’s been added to it, plus additional fees that are state mandated,” said Bane.

Local accountant Billy McNeel says to avoid all of that just meet the deadlines.

“It really would be to your advantage if you were to go ahead and try and get your taxes paid prior to the sale, because it becomes much more costly after the sale,” said McNeel.

The sale will be conducted online this year.