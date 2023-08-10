Mississippi Court of Appeals upholds Winston County shooting conviction

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld a Winston County shooting conviction.

Brothers Joe and Justin White appealed their convictions of drive-by shooting and shooting into a dwelling.

They were tried and convicted together.

Both men argued there was insufficient evidence to support a conviction and the verdicts were contrary to the evidence.

The court disagreed.

The shooting happened in August 2019 at the intersection of Goss and Minnie Miller Roads.

A 12 and 13-year-old were shot outside of a home.

Deputies took Joe and Justin White into custody within minutes of the gunfire.

Sheriff Jason Pugh said the court’s most recent ruling shows “justice was served”.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter