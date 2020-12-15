Mississippi COVID-19 case numbers rise above 2,000 again

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases rise above the 2,000 mark, once again.

The state department of health is reporting 2,205 new cases and 48 new deaths.

There are also 236 long-term care facilities reporting an outbreak.

More than 148 thousand people in the state are presumed recovered from this virus.

This means there are more than 30,000 presumed active cases in Mississippi, right now.

In our area, Lowndes County has the most new cases with 145.

Lee has 101, Union has 61, Oktibbeha has 53, Monroe 45, and Pontotoc has 39.