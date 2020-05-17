Mississippi Covid-19 cases continue to climb

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 173 new cases of COVID-19 with 11 new deaths.

Mississippi’s total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 11,296, with 521 deaths.

Currently, there are 413 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

18 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 101 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities throughout the state.

6,268 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.