Mississippi COVID-19 hospital numbers drop below 800

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The COVID-19 numbers inside of Mississippi hospitals continue to improve.

State health officials are reporting 781 new coronavirus cases today, along with 33 deaths.

The number of patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms in hospitals across the state drops below 800.

It’s been several months since that’s been the case.

The number of people in I.C.U. drops below two hundred.

In our viewing area, Lafayette County has the most new cases with 57.

Oktibbeha County has 38 and Lee County is reporting 29.