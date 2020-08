JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – New COVID-19 numbers climb again today in the “Magnolia State.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 904 new cases and 58 deaths.

Most of the fatalities were found after a search of death certificates.

Hospitalizations in the state drop below 900 in the latest numbers.

232 people are remain in I.C.U., with 119 on them on a ventilator.

In our region, Lafayette County has the highest number of new cases with 42.