Mississippi COVID-19 numbers continue to improve

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Overall, Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve, but there are a high number of deaths being reported today.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are 274 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 32 deaths.

- Advertisement -

14 of those fatalities were in the WCBI viewing area.

819 people remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected symptoms. 215 patients are in I.C.U.

The age group with the most cases continues to be 18-29 year olds.

Health officials say more than 67 thousand people are presumed recovered.