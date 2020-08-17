Mississippi COVID-19 Numbers Drop but Hospitals are Still Full

Jackson, MISS. (WCBI) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi drops but hospital numbers remain about the same.

Health officials report 276 new cases, along with 11 deaths.

1,126 people remain hospitalized that are confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients.

There are 321 people in ICU, of those 176 are on a ventilator.

In the Golden Triangle, one ICU bed is available at Baptist Golden Triangle and two are open at North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point.

OCH Regional Medical Center does not have any available.

North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo has 19 beds available.

Based on the state’s presumed recovered numbers, there are 13 thousand 740 presumed active COVID-19 cases currently in the state.