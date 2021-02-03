Mississippi COVID-19 numbers improve but ICU beds are not

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to improve but are ICU beds are still a concern.

The state department of health is reporting 791 new cases today and 26 deaths.

898 people with COVID-19 are in hospitals across the state.

262 of those patients are in ICU.

There are 84 open ICU beds in Mississippi. Locally, there is one in Columbus and none in Starkville or Tupelo.

Of course, not all ICU beds have COVID patients.

Lee County is reporting the most new cases today with 17.

Lafayette has 14, Monore has 13, Pontotoc has 11, and Union has 10.