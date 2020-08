JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- New COVID-19 numbers from the State Department of Health show a slight drop in cases in Mississippi.

According to Thursday’s report, there are 956 new cases and 21 deaths.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are 329 people in ICU’s across the state.

192 patients remain on a ventilator.

Locally, Lee County has 35 cases. Lafayette County 30.

Both Lowndes and Monroe have 16 cases.