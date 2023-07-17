Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce offers a solution to hog problems

The goal is to provide remotely triggered traps.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce announced it is now offering a cost-share opportunity to private land managers with a wild hog problem.

Wild hogs are known for their ability to multiply quickly, having around six pigs at a time.

The MDAC will provide guidance and assistance for the most effective trapping methods to provide remotely triggered traps.

The application will open Monday, July 17th through Tuesday, August 15th.

All private land owners and leaseholders in Mississippi can apply and be ranked by the MDAC based on all wild hog damage and previous trapping methods.

“Farmers can plant a huge field of corn and come back the next day and most of that corn — most of that seed, has been eaten,” said Bill Hamrick of Wildlife Fisheries and Aquaculture. “They’ll go right down the row and eat all those corn seeds even when they start to come up and germinate at that young age about a week old or so, they’ll still eat those, and some farmers have to plant 2 or 3 times over there. They’re too prolific a species to control with hunting. trapping is the most effective program. That’s why this program the dept. of ag has started that’s why it’s such a good thing it helps a lot of landowners out.”

